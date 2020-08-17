United States international midfielder Rose Lavelle is expected to make a move to Europe imminently following the trade of her National Women's Soccer League rights from the Washington Spirit to OL Reign on Sunday evening.

"Lavelle is expected to sign an agreement to play outside the NWSL," the Reign club statement read following the trade.

Reign chief executive Bill Predmore expressed hope that the 25-year-old Cincinnati native would eventually play for his club.

"While we would have loved to have Rose join our club today, she fits perfectly into our long-term vision for the squad," Predmore said. "We are willing to make the necessary short-term sacrifices, exercise the needed patience and do whatever work is required to realise our goal of bringing Rose to OL Reign in the future."

The Reign share ownership with Lyon, but Lavelle had been attached to a move to England with Manchester City last month. City recently completed the signing of Lavelle's USWNT teammate Sam Mewis.

Lavelle has been capped 45 times by the senior team, scoring 12 goals, including one in the USWNT's 2-0 triumph over the Netherlands in the 2019 Women's World Cup Final last summer.