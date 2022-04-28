United States forward Tobin Heath has ended her spell at Arsenal by mutual consent, the club announced on Thursday.

Heath, 33, scored three goals in 18 appearances for the club this season. She had been ruled out of the club's three remaining Women's Super League matches with a hamstring injury.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Tobin this season," Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said in a statement. "She has made an important contribution both on and off the pitch, with her mentality and character setting a great example to the entire group."

A native of Morristown, NJ, Heath joined the Gunners last fall after one season with Manchester United.

"Although I'm disappointed that my time at Arsenal has come to an early end, I have loved every minute of my time here," Heath said in a statement.

Capped 181 times by the USWNT, Heath is expected to return to the US to continue rehabbing her injury.

Arsenal sits second in the WSL table on 46 points, one point behind leaders Chelsea.