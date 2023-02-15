They might be rivals on the pitch, but the United States women's national team has the back of their Canadian counterparts when it comes to their equity dispute with Canada Soccer.

Members of the USWNT spoke on Wednesday, a day before the two teams are set to meet in the SheBelieves Cup in Orlando.

"Canada’s going through it all while still trying to do their job, and play soccer at the highest level," San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan said (via Meg Linehan of The Athletic). "Any way we can support them and try to ease their minds in any way, so they can focus on the game and be that fierce rivalry on the field is what we want."

The 2020 Olympic gold medalists, the Canadian women had planned to strike and not participate in the four-team tournament, but backed off after the threat of a lawsuit from Canada Soccer.

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn says she sees parallels between what the CanWNT is going through now and the USWNT's pay discrimination fight that was resolved after several years in 2022.

“In a way, we did write the playbook a little bit on this, and I think that public pressure that can be put on, the pressure that can be asked of sponsors, I think those are things that we can share with them,” the Portland Thorns defender said. “I don’t know Canada law, so I don’t quite know the distinctions between job action for Canada as compared to the U.S. So what I feel like is we can support them in how they want and need right now. That might be different from what we needed when we were fighting with our federation for pay equity. We’re just trying to be supportive, and giving them the chance to allow us to support them however they need right now.”

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe says that while the circumstances aren't good, she's happy to see another team fight for what they believe in.

“We all play together in club, so I feel like there will be a lot of interchange there," Rapinoe said. "It sucks to see it, but I’m also inspired again by another team standing up and fighting for what they feel like they deserve and what they’re worth."

After Canada's game on Thursday, the CanWNT will play Brazil on Sunday in Nashville and wrap up their tournament on Feb. 22 against Brazil in Frisco, TX.

This will be the fourth time Canada has played in the invitational tournament that was established in 2016. The CanWNT's best finish came in 2021 with a third-place showing.