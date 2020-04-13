Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert downplayed any rift with teammate Donovan Mitchell on Sunday, saying the two spoke recently after an initial silence following Mitchell contracting COVID-19 shortly after Gobert tested positive.

"It's true that we didn't speak for a while after this, but we spoke a few days ago," Gobert said on Instagram Live. "We're both ready to go out there and try to win a championship for this team."

Mitchell expressed his frustration in March over Gobert's lack of precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus before Gobert was aware he was positive for the virus.

Gobert issued an apology on Instagram for his actions hours after it was announced Mitchell had also tested positive.

"It's not about being unprofessional," Gobert continued on Sunday. "You know, everyone has got different relationships - it's never perfect. People that are married, it's never perfect. So, you know, me and my teammates, it's far from perfect. But at the end of the day, we both want the same thing - and it's winning. We're both grown men, and we both are going to do what it takes to win."

Gobert's comments came two days after a source told The Athletic that the relationship between the two players "doesn’t appear salvageable,” with Mitchell reluctant to repair the rift.

Both Gobert and Mitchell have fully recovered from the virus.