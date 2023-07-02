Guard Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz are finalizing a three-year, $54 million contract renegotiation and extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The deal includes next season and two new years through 2025-26, Charania adds.

The 31-year-old averaged a career-best 20.8 points last season while shooting .444 per cent from the field and .338 from beyond the arc. He also averaged 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in 61 appearances.

A native of Tampa, Fla., Clarkson began his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014 and played there for four seasons before being dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Clarkson was traded again to the Jazz in December of 2019 and he signed a multi-year contract with Utah a year later.

For his career, Clarkson averages 15.9 points and 2.7 assists per game.