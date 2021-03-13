SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell had 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the Utah Jazz opened the second half of the season by beating the Houston Rockets 114-99 on Friday night.

Playing for the first time since March 3, the NBA leaders handed the Rockets their 15th straight loss. Mike Conley added 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Jazz got back on track after dropping their final two games of the first half.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 points for Houston. He was 1 of 9 from 3-point range and 11 of 25 overall. Sterling Brown and Kenyon Martin Jr. each had 15 points.

The Rockets’ slump is their longest since losing 15 straight in 2001. Houston’s last win came Feb. 4 against Memphis.