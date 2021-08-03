Rudy Gay is on his way to Salt Lake City.

The 34-year-old forward's agent tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that his client has agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz.

Gay, 34, is a veteran of 1,009 NBA games over 15 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.

The Baltimore native appeared in 63 games for the Spurs last season, averaging 11.4 points on .420 shooting, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game over 21.6 minutes a night.

Originally taken with the eighth overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft out of Connecticut, for his career, Gay has averaged 16.8 PPG and 5.8 RPG.