Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test in March prompted the NBA to suspend the 2019-20 season, says he still hasn’t fully regained his sense of smell after having coronavirus.

"The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100%," Gobert told French sports publication L’Equipe (via NBC Sports). "I can smell the smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year."

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11. That evening, Gobert’s Jazz team was scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder but the game was cancelled before tip-off after reports surfaced that a player had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gobert announced on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus the day after the NBA suspended the season.

After being on hiatus since March 11, the NBA is set to resume the 2019-20 campaign at the Disney Resort in Orlando on July 30 with no fans in attendance.