Utah Jazz vice-president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey told reporters Tuesday on a Zoom call that Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are ready to move forward with their relationship.

"They're ready to put this behind them, move forward, act professionally," he said. "Look, the COVID-19 night of March [11] was really unprecedented. It brought a microscope to our team, and we get it. With that said, we're very pleased with the collective makeup of our group, Donovan and Rudy in particular.

"We look forward to moving forward. They've said their peace to each other. They've both visited at the ownership level, at management level, at the coaches level, at the players level with each other."

Gobert has previously apologized for careless behaviour he displayed before he knew he had COVID-19. Mitchell tested positive one day after Gobert's positive test on March 11 that led to the suspension of the NBA's season.

Gobert posted a video on Instagram last month that he and Mitchell recently spoke for the first time since the positive test, indicating it had been nearly a month before the two All-Stars had spoken to one another.

The Jazz currently sit fourth in the Western Conference at 41-23 at the time of the league's pausing. Mitchell is averaging a career-best 24.2 points per game, while Gobert was selected to the All-Star Team for the first time in his career.