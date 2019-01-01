{{ currentSportDisplayName }}
What's On TSN

  • 2019 World Juniors: Quarterfinal No. 3: Czech Republic vs. USA

    Now on TSN2

  • 2019 World Juniors: Quarterfinal No. 4: Slovakia vs. Russia

    Tonight at 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN3 and TSN5

  • Premier League: Manchester City vs. Liverpool

    Thu 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

  • Habs on TSN: Canucks vs. Canadiens

    Available to viewers in the Canadiens region

    Thu 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN2

  • 2019 World Juniors: Semifinal No. 1

    Fri 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

TSN BROADCAST SCHEDULE