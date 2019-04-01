Who should scare Raps most in unsettled playoff picture?

Jonas Valanciunas' season is over.

The Grizzlies announced their centre will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season with a grade II ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Surgery is not required and he is expected to make a full recovery.

In 19 appearances with Memphis since his trade from the Toronto Raptors, he averaged 19.9 points per game to go along with 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The 26-year-old finishes the season with a 15.6 points per game average.