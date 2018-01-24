MADRID — Two penalty saves by goalkeeper Jaume Domenech helped Valencia to defeat Alaves 3-2 in a shootout and advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals on Wednesday.

A 2-1 win by Alaves in regulation time of the second leg evened the series at 3-3 on aggregate. Domenech then stopped shots by Alfonso Pedraza and forward Hernan Perez to send Valencia through to the last four for the second time in three seasons.

Alaves forward Ruben Sobrino, who scored in both matches, missed the decisive penalty by sending the ball over the crossbar at Mendizorroza Stadium.

Rodrigo, Santi Mina and Jose Luis Gaya all converted from the spot for the visitors, with their only miss coming from midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia after a save by goalkeeper Antonio Sivera. Alaves' goals in the shootout were scored by Tomas Pina and Munir El Haddadi.

Domenech made both saves by diving to his left on low shots.

El Haddadi put Alaves in front with a header into the top corner after a long cross by Rodrigo Ely in the 73rd minute, and Santi Mina equalized in a breakaway four minutes later after a making a run from near the halfway line.

Sobrino netted the winner from close range following a free kick into the area.

Sevilla advanced to the semifinals on Tuesday after eliminating Atletico Madrid 5-2 on aggregate. Three-time defending champion Barcelona hosts city rival Espanyol on Thursday to try to overcome a 1-0 first-leg loss.

Real Madrid hosts Leganes later Wednesday to defend a 1-0 first-leg win.

The first matches of the semifinals will be played next week.

