NEW YORK (AP) — Valentín Castellanos scored on a penalty kick and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York City (13-11-8), which has won back-to-back games, moved past Orlando City into fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with 47 points.

Castellanos was involved in a trio of scoring opportunities in about a 90-second span before Chicago's Federico Navarro conceded a foul in the area drawn by Malte Amundsen and Castellanos converted from the spot in the 51st minute.

Chicago had won back-to-back games.

Castellanos has a career-high 16 goals this season. D.C. United's Ola Kamara leads MLS with 17.

The Fire (9-17-7) have never won at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC have won the past six meetings as the home team, including last year’s win at Red Bull Arena.

