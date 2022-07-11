Talks are progressing between forward Valeri Nichushkin's camp and the Colorado Avalanche on a contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

LeBrun adds there is a decent chance of an extension getting done before free agency opens on Wednesday.

Both Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now and Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest reported last week the two sides were making progress on a new pact.

Nichushkin, 27, wrapped up a two-year, $5 million contract this past season.

A native of Chelyabinsk, Russia, Nichushkin broke out in a big way for the Stanley Cup-winning Avs last season, recording a career-best 25 goals and 27 assists during the regular season. He continued his elite play in the postseason, tallying nine goals and six assists for 15 points in 20 games.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Stars, Nichushkin spent the first four seasons of his career with Dallas before joining the Avs as a free agent in August of 2019.