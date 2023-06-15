Giorgi Benzhanishvili’s 27-point double-double helped the Vancouver Bandits (3-4) hold off a 20-point comeback from the Calgary Surge (5-2) in what ended up being an 82-77 win on Wednesday night.



After scoring eight points in the first half, Benzhanishvili took over down the stretch, scoring 21 the rest of the way while shooting 50 per cent from both the field and distance. He also dominated the glass, as the league’s top rebounder (11.8 RPG) grabbed 13 boards on route to his team’s second win in a row.