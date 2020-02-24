The New Jersey Devils have traded goaltender Louis Domingue to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for goalie Zane McIntyre according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

NJ trades goalie Louis Domingue to VAN. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

Goalie Zane McIntyre going from VAN to NJ for Louis Domingue. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

In 16 games for the Devils this season, Domingue has a 3-8-2 record with a .882 save percentage and 3.79 goals against average.

The 27-year-old Domingue has a career .904 save percentage and 3.05 GAA in 138 career games in the NHL.

McIntyre has played in eight NHL games, all with the Boston Bruins, and has a .858 save percentage and 3.93 GAA in the NHL.