Defenceman Noah Juulsen and the Vancouver Canucks have agree to a two-year, two-way contract, it was announced Friday.

The deal is worth $775,000 at the NHL level in each season and $450,000 at the NHL level in the first year and $475,000 in the second, according to PuckPedia.

The 26-year-old appeared in 12 NHL games last season for Vancouver. He had three goals and 17 assists in 49 AHL games with the Abbotsford Canucks.

A first-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Juulsen has also spent time with the Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers at the NHL level.