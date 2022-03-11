54m ago
Canucks sign WHL points leader Bains to ELC
TSN.ca Staff
The Vancouver Canucks have signed Red Deer Rebels forward Arshdeep Bains to an entry-level contract, the team announced on Friday.
Bains, 21, is tied in the Western Hockey League scoring race with 30 goals and 82 points in 55 games this season could be the first player of south
The 6-foot-1 forward has played his entire five-season WHL career with the Red Deer Rebels scoring 64 goals and 179 points in 244 games.