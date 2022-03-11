The Vancouver Canucks have signed Red Deer Rebels forward Arshdeep Bains to an entry-level contract, the team announced on Friday.

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has signed Surrey, BC’s Arshdeep Bains to an entry level contract.



DETAILS | https://t.co/a5uoyOprEa pic.twitter.com/vaVt9n1NMK — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) March 11, 2022

Bains, 21, is tied in the Western Hockey League scoring race with 30 goals and 82 points in 55 games this season could be the first player of south

The 6-foot-1 forward has played his entire five-season WHL career with the Red Deer Rebels scoring 64 goals and 179 points in 244 games.