Vancouver Canucks forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe, as well as one support staff member, have been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Wednesday.

Boeser has appeared in 28 games this season and has nine goals with eight assists for the Canucks.

Di Giuseppe has yet to play for the NHL club this season, but has contributed five goals and 11 assists in 19 games with the Abbotsford Canucks of the American Hockey League.

The Canucks are scheduled to visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.