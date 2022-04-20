'It's not over until it's over': Button reminds Canucks fans their team is still in it

Despite missing out on a what could prove to be a crucial point with a shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, head coach Bruce Boudreau said the playoff push continues for the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks saw their win streak snapped at six, but have picked up a point in every game this month as they continue to chase the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division and the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars for a wild-card spot.

"We still have to win," Boudreau said. "Nothing's really changed. We were going to be allowed one mulligan somewhere along the road. We've responded really well in the past. … This is a group that's fought for four-and-a-half months, almost five months now, and they're not going to quit now."

The Kings lead over Vancouver for third in the Pacific grew to five points Tuesday with their 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, though the Canucks do have a game in hand. Vancouver is also four points back of the Stars for the final wild-card spot with one more game played.

"We need every point but not much changes for us," forward J.T. Miller said after Tuesday's loss. "It's pretty unrealistic to think you're going to win 13 games in a row to get into the playoffs. Got a point, came from behind there. We've played a lot of hockey. That team plays really hard, pushed us all the way to the end."

The Canucks are in the midst of an eight-game point streak since the calendar turned to April and will begin their final five-game stretch on Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.