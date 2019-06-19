LAS VEGAS — Calgary Flames captain Mark Giordano has won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman at the league's awards ceremony.

The Toronto native becomes the first player in Flames history to win the award.

Giordano, 35, is just the fourth player aged 35 or older to win the award. He finished second among all defencemen in scoring with 74 points last season.

Giordano beat out Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks and Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the award.

Earlier, Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie.

More coming.