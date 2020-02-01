Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte will miss 4-6 weeks with a shoulder injury, head coach Travis Green confirmed on Saturday.

Schaller returns to the line-up & Roussel will play.



Markstrom starts.

Motte was injured on Wednesday when he was ridden into the boards by San Jose Sharks defenceman Erik Karlsson.

The 24-year-old left the game immediately and was placed on injured reserve on Thursday.

Motte has appeared in 24 games this season for the Canucks and has three goals and two assists.

He was selected in the fourth round, 121st overall of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.