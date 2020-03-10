42m ago
Canucks F Boeser to return against Islanders
Brock Boeser will be in the lineup when the Vancouver Canucks host the New York Islanders in match critical to both teams' playoff hopes.
TSN.ca Staff
The 23-year-old has missed the last 12 games since fracturing a rib. The injury occured on Feb. 18 and the forward was expected to miss eight weeks.
Boeser has 16 goals and 29 assists in 59 games this season.
The Canucks (35-27-6) sit one point back of the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.
The Islanders (37-25-5) are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes in terms of points (79) and games played (67). The Hurricanes hold the first tiebreaker (regulation wins) over the Islanders.