Brock Boeser will be in the lineup when the Vancouver Canucks host the New York Islanders in match critical to both teams' playoff hopes.

The 23-year-old has missed the last 12 games since fracturing a rib. The injury occured on Feb. 18 and the forward was expected to miss eight weeks.

Boeser has 16 goals and 29 assists in 59 games this season.

The Canucks (35-27-6) sit one point back of the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The Islanders (37-25-5) are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes in terms of points (79) and games played (67). The Hurricanes hold the first tiebreaker (regulation wins) over the Islanders.