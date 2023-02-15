Arturs Silovs is expected to make his NHL debut for the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday against the New York Rangers, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Silovs has a 21-9-4 record in 35 games with the Abbotsford Canucks this season. He has a .906 save percentage and a 2.48 goals-against average with three shutouts in those games.

Silovs split time last season between the AHL Canucks and the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions.

The Canucks placed goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers Monday and assigned him to Abbotsford after he cleared Tuesday.

Silovs will be backed by Colin Delia as the Canucks continue to await the return of Thatcher Demko from injury.