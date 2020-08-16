Canucks game day preview The Vancouver Canucks will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on the St. Louis Blues when the two teams meet tonight in Edmonton. The Canucks are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory on Friday after opening the series with a 5-2 win last Wednesday.

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on the St. Louis Blues when the two teams meet tonight in Edmonton. The Canucks are coming off a 4-3 overtime victory on Friday after opening the series with a 5-2 win last Wednesday.

Bo Horvat’s second of the game at 5:55 of OT was the game winner in Game 2. Horvat has scored twice in each of the first two games of this series and dating back to Game 4 against Minnesota, has scored five of the team’s last 11 goals. The Canucks' captain leads the NHL with six goals in the post-season. Elias Pettersson had a goal and an assist on Friday and has two goals and three points in the first two games of this series with all of his points coming on the power play. He carries a five-game point streak into action today.

Horvat and Quinn Hughes share the Canucks' team lead in post-season scoring. Horvat has six goals and eight points while Hughes, who picked up an assist on Friday’s overtime winner, has one goal and eight points. They are two of seven Canuck players that are at a point a game or better in the Edmonton bubble (Horvat, Hughes, Pettersson, Brock Boeser, JT Miller, Tanner Pearson and Chris Tanev).

The Canucks scored on two of their three power play opportunities on Friday and are now 5 for 9 (55.6%) through the first two games of this series. In the post-season, the Canucks have scored a league-high nine times with the man-advantage and have a league-leading power play running at 32.1 per cent.

The Canucks lost defenceman Tyler Myers early in the third period when he fell awkwardly into the end boards in his own zone. Myers left the game with a suspected shoulder injury and did not return. He is not expected to be available for tonight’s game. If Myers can’t play, veteran Jordie Benn would likely draw in for his first action in the Edmonton bubble. Benn left the team during training camp for the birth of his baby daughter in Dallas. Benn has not played an NHL game since March 4 and has appeared in just seven games since Christmas.

After getting shut out in their post-season opener in Game 1 against Minnesota, the Canucks have now won five straight games. And dating back to the final three games of their 2003 first round match-up and including a sweep in a 2009 opening round battle, the Canucks have now defeated the Blues in nine straight playoff games.

The Blues have yet to win in their return to play. They dropped their lone exhibition game in Edmonton, went 0-2-1 during round robin play and are now 0-2 against the Canucks. Jaden Schwartz has scored in each of the first two games of this series. His goal with 6.4 seconds left in the third period on Friday forced overtime.

David Perron and Alex Pietrangelo each have three points in the first two games of this series and Perron leads all Blues with three goals and five points through five games in the post-season.

Blues head coach Craig Berube hinted following Friday’s loss that he would consider a goaltending switch for tonight’s game. Jordan Binnington has allowed nine goals through the first two games leaving him with a 4.44 GAA and an .809 save percentage in the series. Veteran Jake Allen stopped 37 of 38 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas in his lone bubble appearance last Sunday.

On their run to last spring’s Stanley Cup, the Blues did not drop three consecutive games at any point. They did, however, trail Dallas, San Jose and Boston at some point in each of their final three series and rallied to win them all.

QUICK HITS

The Canucks are 4-0 when scoring first in the post-season and are 3-0 in one-goal games.

The Blues PK is at 68 per cent which is 24th and last in the NHL post-season.

Jake Virtanen will turn 24 while Troy Brouwer will celebrate his 35th birthday tomorrow.

POSSIBLE CANUCKS LINE-UP

Miller-Pettersson-Boeser

Pearson-Horvat-Eriksson

Roussel-Sutter-Virtanen

Motte-Beagle-MacEwen

Hughes-Tanev

Edler-Stecher

Fantenberg-Benn

Markstrom

POSSIBLE BLUES LINE-UP

Schenn-Swartz-Tarasenko

Sanford-O’Reilly-Perron

Blais-Bozak-Thomas

Brouwer-Sundqvist-Steen

Gunnarsson-Pietrangelo

Scandella-Parayko

Dunn-Faulk

Binnington