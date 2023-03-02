General managers across the NHL have been wheeling and dealing at a furious pace over the past two weeks, leaving the shelves looking mostly bare of marquee names on the eve of trade deadline.

Among the notable names that have moved in the past 72 hours: Patrick Kane (Rangers), Tyler Bertuzzi (Bruins), Lars Eller (Avalanche), Vladislav Gavrikov (Kings) and Jakob Chychrun (Senators – finally).

That leaves veteran Philadelphia Flyers winger James van Riemsdyk atop the latest edition of the TSN Trade Bait board, followed by Columbus goalie Jonathan Quick, who has only been a member of the Blue Jackets since he acquired as part of the deal that sent Gavrikov to Los Angeles late Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Wednesday that he's been in touch with the 37-year-old two-time Stanley Cup winner and hopes the team can "do the right thing" for him.

Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser remains in play at No. 3 on our list, followed by a pair of veteran blueliners in Montreal’s Joel Edmundson (No. 4) and Anaheim’s Dimitry Kulikov (No. 5).

Perhaps the most interesting name left inside the top 10 is injured Canucks forward J.T. Miller (No. 8), who continues to be the subject of trade speculation despite signing a seven-year, $56 million contract extension with the club that begins next season.

The Canucks say Miller, who has 20 goals and 54 points in 59 games this season, is currently week-to-week with a lower-body injury.