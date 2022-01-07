2h ago
Report: Canucks-Senators game likely to be postponed due to capacity limits
Saturday's game between the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators - scheduled to take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver - is expected to be postponed due to capacity limits, according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Furthermore, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Ottawa's game against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 15 in Winnipeg is also likely to be postponed.
Dreger also notes that as games continue to be postponed, the NHL may be forced to extend the regular season by a week.
The Sens have only played once game since Dec. 18 while the Canucks have played three games since Dec. 16.
More to follow.