Saturday's game between the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators - scheduled to take place at Rogers Arena in Vancouver - is expected to be postponed due to capacity limits, according to multiple reports.

Sounds like the game in Vancouver will be postponed now because of capacity limits. Have to wait and see. That would mean the club's next game is Monday in Edmonton. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 7, 2022

Furthermore, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Ottawa's game against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 15 in Winnipeg is also likely to be postponed.

Dreger also notes that as games continue to be postponed, the NHL may be forced to extend the regular season by a week.

I’m told this is very likely. More and more the reality of having to extend the season by a week grows. Not at that point yet, but getting there. https://t.co/xycEgywJmi — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 7, 2022

The Sens have only played once game since Dec. 18 while the Canucks have played three games since Dec. 16.

More to follow.