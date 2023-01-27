How much of the Canucks' issue is effort vs. a lack of the right bodies in the lineup?

The Vancouver Canucks placed forward Lane Pederson on waivers Friday.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said Pederson will be assigned to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks should he clear waivers.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Lane Pederson has been placed on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 27, 2023

Pederson, 25, has one goal and three points in 10 games with the Canucks this season. He has 17 goals and 24 points in 18 AHL games this season.

Undrafted to begin his career, Pederson made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes during the 2020-21 season.

He has two goals and eight points in 54 career games with the Canucks, San Jose Sharks and Coyotes.