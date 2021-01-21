The Vancouver Canucks have placed defenceman Travis Hamonic on injured reserve.

Hamonic, 30. left the ice during Wednesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens and was seen doubled over on the bench speaking with the Canucks' trainers. The 11-year-veteran is in his first year with the Canucks and has recorded two assists in five games this season. In 642 career games, Hamonic has scored 37 goals and added 153 assists.

25-year-old Brogan Rafferty has been recalled from the taxi squad and will replace Hamonic in the lineup Thursday in a rematch against the Canadiens.