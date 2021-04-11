23m ago
Canucks' practice facility to stay closed additional day
The Vancouver Canucks practice facility will not re-open before Monday at the earliest after an additional Canucks player was placed in COVID protocols, the NHL announced Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Canucks facing challenging situation as team plans for April 16 return
The Vancouver Canucks practice facility will not re-open before Monday at the earliest after an additional Canucks player was placed in COVID protocols, the NHL announced Sunday.
The league announced although the player has not been around the team since March 31, they decided to keep the facility closed another day. Today's announced does not currently impact the Canucks' return to game action on April 16.
More details to come.