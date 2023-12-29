Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander scored to give Sweden a 1-0 second-period lead over Canada during their World Junior Championship matchup on Friday.

Sweden later took a 2-0 lead on a goal by Buffalo Sabres prospect Noah Ostlund.

After a scoreless opening period, Willander took a feed in the middle of the ice and wired it past Canada goaltender Mathis Rousseau for his first point of the tournament.

Sweden strikes first! Tom Willander scores the opening goal of the game two minutes into the second period.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/KGpBBHESX8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2023

The No. 11 pick by Vancouver this past summer, Willander has three goals and five assists in 15 games so far this season for Boston University. He is a college teammate of Canada forward Macklin Celebrini, who is projected to go first in next summer's NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old Willander is a native of Stockholm and is playing his first season at the NCAA level.

Ostlund, 19, was selected with the 16th pick of the 2023 draft by the Sabres and is playing for Vaxjo HC in Sweden this season. He has four goals and three assists for seven points in 17 games.

