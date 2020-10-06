The Vancouver Canucks announced Tuesday the club has re-signed forward Zack MacEwen to a two-year, $1.65 million contract.

The 24-year-old had five goals and an assist in 17 games for the Canucks last season. He had five goals and six assists in 20 games for the Canucks' AHL affiliate, Utica Comets.

"Zack is a physical two-way forward whose game complements our roster," Canucks GM Jim Benning said in a team release. "He's a talented young player with a high compete level and we're excited to have him continue to develop his career as a member of the Vancouver Canucks."