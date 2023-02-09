Just 10 days after Bo Horvat was dealt from Vancouver to the New York Islanders in a blockbuster deal, Horvat’s former Canucks teammates are looking forward to facing their former captain Thursday night.

Elias Pettersson played one final time with Horvat, who wore an Islanders jersey, while representing the Pacific Division at the 2023 NHL All-Star weekend in Florida but acknowledges it will be new to play against him.

"When I have a face-off against him, we're probably just going to laugh at each other because two weeks ago we were teammates," Pettersson said per NHL.com. "It's business. Of course, he's always going to be a friend, but I'm going to try to play my hardest against him and bring my best effort. He's going to do the same thing. He's going to hit me when he can and I'm going to try to hit him. We both are competitors, so I expect nothing but a hard game against him."

"I'm just going to try to run him if I get the chance because I know he's going to want to do that too," added JT Miller. "I think it's going to bring humility to the situation. If I get a chance, I'm going to hit him as hard as I can. We're going to enjoy competing against each other."

Horvat was traded to New York on Jan. 30 in exchange for forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. On Sunday, he signed an eight-year, $68 million contract with the Islanders.

Drafted ninth overall by Vancouver at the 2013 NHL Draft, Horvat played 621 games with the Canucks and had 201 goals and 420 points. He had 31 goals in 49 games this season in Vancouver and has one goal in two games since joining the Islanders.

While the Canucks are prepared to face Horvat and the Islanders, they can’t deny the mixed emotions of playing against him.

"I'm not even going to think about it during the day because it doesn't feel real," said defenceman Quinn Hughes said. "It's going to feel weird for him for sure."

The Canucks are 26th in the standings while the Islanders are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins with 59 points for the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference but the Penguins have four games in hand.