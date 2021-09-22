The Vancouver Canucks have signed forward Alex Chiasson to a professional tryout contract, general manager Jim Benning announced on Wednesday.

Chiasson, 30, played 45 games for the Edmonton Oilers last season, recording 16 points and 33 penalty minutes.

In 564 career NHL regular season games with the Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, Washington Capitals, and Edmonton, Chiasson has scored 101 goals and registered 202 points in 564 games.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pound forward has also recorded four goals and seven points in 37 career NHL playoff games, including a Stanley Cup victory with the Washington Capitals in 2018.