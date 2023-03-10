The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev to a three-year entry level contract, general manager Patrik Allvin announced on Friday.

"Kirill has had a good season so far and our development team has been happy with his progress in the OHL," said Allvin. "Our group looks forward to the opportunity to continue to work with him and get him ready for a pro career."

Kudryavtsev, 19, has played in 60 games with the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL this season, scoring six goals and adding 39 assists. He scored five goals and 39 points in 68 games with the Greyhounds in the 2021-22 season, his first in the OHL.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman was originally selected by the Canucks in the seventh round (208th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft.