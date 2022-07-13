VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward group in free agency, signing former Toronto Maple Leaf Ilya Mikeyev and ex-Boston Bruin Curtis Lazar.

Mikheyev joins the Canucks on a four-year deal reportedly with a reported average-annual value of US$4.75 million.

The 27-year-old Russian right-winger had 32 points (21 goals, 11 assists) in 53 games for the Leafs last season, then added two goals and two assists in seven playoff appearances.

The six-foot-two, 192-pound Mikheyev has played all three of his NHL seasons in Toronto.

Lazar comes to Vancouver on a three-year deal with a reported AAV of $1 million.

The 27-year-old from Salmon Arm, B.C., had 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) and 16 penalty minutes in 70 games for the Bruins last year.

Originally picked 17th overall by Ottawa in the 2013 NHL entry draft, the six-foot, 203-pound Lazar has played for the Bruins, Senators, Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres over eight seasons in the league.

Lazar also has a strong connection to the Canucks thanks to growing up in B.C., said Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin.

"He is a responsible 200-foot player who can line up at centre or on the wing," Allvin said in a statement. "Curtis brings energy, an ability to kill penalties and takes draws from the right side, which will be extremely valuable for our team."

The Canucks also signed depth defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk to a one-year, two-way deal on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old hails from Brandon, Man., and has amassed nine points (four goals, five assists) in 26 games for the Chicago Blackhawks over the past two seasons.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vancouver kicked off free agency by officially signing 26-year-old Russian forward Andrei Kuzmenko to a one-year, entry-level contract.

Kuzmenko, 26, reportedly visited a handful of teams interested in his services before deciding to join the Canucks last month.

He comes to Vancouver after putting up 52 points (20 goals, 33 assists) and 10 penalty minutes in 45 games with St. Petersburg SKA in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) last season.

The five-foot-11, 194-pound forward has played 37 games for Russia on the international stage, tallying 16 points (10 goals, six assists).

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin says in a statement that he's been watching Kuzmenko play for some time and is confident the new addition will be able to help Vancouver going forward.

The Canucks also announced they have agreed to terms with forward Dakota Joshua on a two-year deal.

Joshua, 26, spent the previous two seasons with the St. Louis Blues, scoring three goals and adding five assists in 30 games last year.