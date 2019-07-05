The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agent forward Josh Leivo to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million, the team announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old scored a career-high 14 goals and added a career-high 10 assists over 76 games split between the Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs this season.

"Josh made a positive addition to our roster last year," said Canucks general manager Jim Benning in a statement. "He has a versatile game, is a strong two-way player and generates offence throughout our lineup. We're excited to have Josh sign as a member of the Vancouver Canucks."

Leivo was acquired from Toronto in early December in exchange for winger Michael Carcone.

The Canadian has 24 goals and 22 assists over 133 career games in the NHL.