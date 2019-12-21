The Vancouver Canucks host the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third of their five-game home stand and look to build off their galvanizing 5-4 OT victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday which halted a three-game losing streak.

Chris Tanev scored the OT winner after the Canucks relinquished three different leads. Elias Pettersson scored two goals while Jacob Markstrom ultimately was the difference in stopping 39 shots including several outstanding late saves to keep the game tied and force OT.

Jacob Markstrom will see his season-high sixth straight start in goal.

News today included coach Travis Green revealing that Josh Leivo fractured a kneecap Thursday against the Golden Knights and will miss two to three months after sustaining a hit into the boards from Nick Holden. Leivo was forced to leave the ice and with no penalty called on the play. The Canucks have sent video to the league looking for an explanation.

As a result of Leivo's absence, Loui Eriksson will return to the lineup after sitting out as a healthy scratch for seven straight games, playing alongside Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson.

Just over three weeks ago in Pittsburgh, the Penguins defeated the Canucks 8-6 in what was a roller coaster game. The Canucks had a 6-3 lead early in the 3rd period only to see that erased with a majority of the damage coming from Evgeni Malkin's two goals and three assists.

Likely Canucks line-up

Miller Pettersson Boeser

Pearson Horvat Eriksson

Rousel Gaudette Virtanen

Schaller Beagle Motte

Huges Tanev

Fantenberg Myers

Benn Stecher

Markstrom

The Penguins will play the second of back to back games following a 5-2 win in Edmonton last night. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves in goal after a fifth straight start. It was the Penguins fourth straight victory and seventh in their last eight outings.

​It's the Pens third of a three game pre-Christmas break western swing. They next play in Nashville on December 27th. After playing last night the Pens did not have a game day skate.

Possible Penguins line-up

Guentzel Malkin Rust

Aston-Reese McCann Kahun

Simon Blueger Tanev

Galchenyuk Blandisi Lafferty

Johnson Letang

Pettersson Marino

Riikola Ruhwedel

Murray