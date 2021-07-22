Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning told reporters Thursday he is still talking to Travis Hamonic and Brandon Sutter.

Both players are scheduled to become unrestricted free agent this summer and Benning said he hopes there is still a way to bring both of them back.

Sutter has spent his last six seasons in Vancouver after signing there in the summer of 2015. He tallied nine goals and three assists for 12 points in 43 games during the 2020-21 season.

Hamonic signed with the Canucks in January after splitting the first 10 years of his NHL career with the New York Islanders and Calgary Flames.

The 30-year-old was coming off a one-year, $1.25 million deal and had three goals and seven assists in 38 games during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Benning also said there has been a lot of interest in the ninth overall pick, more so than in past years of Canucks picks. Benning added if there is a player that they like that fits their age group they will listen.

The 2021 NHL Draft is scheduled to take place virtually on Friday and Saturday.