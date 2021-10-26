Canucks general manager Jim Benning announced Tuesday that defenceman Travis Hamonic has reported to Vancouver and he will join AHL Abbotsford in the coming days.

Hamonic was placed on a temporary leave of absence on Oct. 18 for personal matters after he did not report to training camp. He cleared waivers on Oct. 11.

He signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Canucks ahead of reaching free agency in July.

The 31-year-old had three goals and 10 points in 38 games last season with Vancouver.

In 675 career NHL games, Hamonic has 40 goals and 198 points over his career with the Canucks, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.