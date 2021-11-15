Canucks' Myers: 'Not going to be easy getting out of' skid

The Vancouver Canucks saw their winless skid extended to four games Sunday in a 5-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Canucks have been outscored 22-8 over the four-game skid, which began with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks last Tuesday. At 5-9-2, the Canucks now sit second last in the Pacific Division, ahead of only the expansion Seattle Kraken.

"It's not going to be easy getting out of [this losing streak]," defenceman Tyler Myers said after Sunday's loss. "We have to work together to fight our way out of it, nobody is going to do it for us."

The Canucks have been marred by inconsistent performances this season, winning consecutive games just once through 16 games.

After finishing last in the all-Canadian North Division last year, the Canucks are on pace to miss the playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

"Things haven't gone the way we want to," head coach Travis Green said. "But I will say that I'm confident that our team will turn things around."

The Canucks will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday as they look to avenge a 7-1 loss to the Avalanche last week.