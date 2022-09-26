How will Boeser's injury affect the Canucks?

Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser will miss three-to-four weeks after undergoing hand surgery.

The team said Monday that Boeser was injured on the third day of the team's training camo in Whistler on Saturday.

The Canucks open their regular season in just over two weeks, on Oct. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers.

Boeser re-signed with the Canucks in July on a three-year, $19.5 million contract, which carries an annual cap of $6.65 million.

The 25-year-old posted 23 goals and 46 points in 71 games last season.

Selected 23rd overall by the Canucks in the 2015 draft, Boeser has 121 goals and 256 points in 324 regular-season games.