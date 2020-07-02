Relive some of the best games in franchise history with Vancouver Grizzlies Encores on TSN.

 

Vanouver Grizzlies Encores on TSN 

 
Date Time Network Game Highlights
Monday, July 6, 2020 20:30 TSN4 Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers (Nov. 3, 1995) First game in the history of the franchise
Monday, July 6, 2020 22:30 TSN4 Grizzlies vs. Raptors (Dec. 10, 1995) First all-Canadian head to head in the NBA
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 20:00 TSN3 Grizzlies vs. Suns (April 19, 1997) The Grizzlies score a season high 121 points to close out the season 
Tuesday, July 7, 2020 22:30 TSN3 Grizzlies vs. Bucks (Jan. 7, 2001) Nail biter finish for the Grizzlies
Wednesday, July 8, 2020 20:30 TSN3 Grizzlies vs. Rockets (April 14, 2001) Final game for the franchise
 

