Vancouver Grizzlies Encores Schedules
Relive some of the best games in franchise history with Vancouver Grizzlies Encores on TSN.
TSN.ca Staff
Vanouver Grizzlies Encores on TSN
|Date
|Time
|Network
|Game
|Highlights
|Monday, July 6, 2020
|20:30
|TSN4
|Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers (Nov. 3, 1995)
|First game in the history of the franchise
|Monday, July 6, 2020
|22:30
|TSN4
|Grizzlies vs. Raptors (Dec. 10, 1995)
|First all-Canadian head to head in the NBA
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|20:00
|TSN3
|Grizzlies vs. Suns (April 19, 1997)
|The Grizzlies score a season high 121 points to close out the season
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|22:30
|TSN3
|Grizzlies vs. Bucks (Jan. 7, 2001)
|Nail biter finish for the Grizzlies
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|20:30
|TSN3
|Grizzlies vs. Rockets (April 14, 2001)
|Final game for the franchise
