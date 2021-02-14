MELBOURNE, Australia — Rebecca Marino's time at the Phillip Island Trophy tournament has come to an end.

The 30-year-old Vancouver native lost to No. 4 seed Croatian Petra Martic 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 in the Round of 32 Sunday.

The Canadian won her first round match of the event against German Mona Barthel Saturday, 6-4, 6-4 in 57 minutes, but was in tough against the 30-year-old Croatian. Marino hit eight aces for the second consecutive match, but hit three double faults in the near two-hour long match against Martic.

Martic will play against Australia's Kim Birrell in the Round of 16.

Marino has now been eliminated in the second round of both the Australian Open and the Phillip Island Trophy in less than a week. Her appearance at the major tournament was her first at a Grand Slam event since 2013.

She defeated Birrell in the first round before losing to the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the second round of the Australian Open.

Fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu will play a Round of 32 match of her own Monday. She will face off against American Madison Brengle. Andreescu was also eliminated from the second round of the Australian Open. She lost in straight sets to Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2021.