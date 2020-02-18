Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil advances to second round in Marseille

MARSEILLE, France — Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil advanced to the second round of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament with a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win over Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori on Tuesday.

Pospisil fired 14 aces in the win and saved five of six break points he faced. He converted two of his five break point chances.

Pospisil, who entered the tournament ranked 98th in the world, improved to 7-4 this season.

He will next face world No. 29 Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.