The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the acquisition of left-back Ali Adnan from Serie A side Udinese on Friday in what the team is calling a "multi-million transaction" that sets the Major League soccer transfer record for the position.

The 25-year-old Iraq international, who had been on loan with the club since March, has signed a contract with the Whitecaps through 2021 and will occupy a Designated Player roster slot.

Adnan, whose original loan expired on June 30, will be available for selection following the receipt of his permanent International Transfer Certificate.

"From my first day at this club, I feel like I’m at home. It’s not easy to find a club like this,” Adnan said in a statement. “I am very thankful to the club’s ownership, coaches, staff, and my teammates. The fans and city of Vancouver have been extremely welcoming and supportive. I look forward to representing everyone at the club to the best of my ability.”

Adnan has started 16 matches for the Whitecaps since his arrival. He has a goal, a pair of assists and leads the club in duels and aerials won.

“Ali has been a great addition to our club since arriving in March,” head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. “He understands our defensive principles and has an incredible ability to join the attack, create in the last third, which is very important for teams that want to have an impact offensively using their fullbacks.”

Adnan had been with Udinese since 2015, coming over from Turkish side Caykur Rizespor. He spent last season on loan with Atalanta, but a falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini led to the player being limited to just three appearances with the club.

Internationally, Adnan has been capped 66 times.