The Vancouver Whitecaps acquired Venezuelan international striker Sergio Cordova from Bundesliga's FC Augsberg on Monday.

Cordova has agreed to a three-year contract through 2025 that includes a club option for 2026 and will occupy a designated player and international roster spot.

The 25-year-old led Real Salt Lake in scoring last year with 11 goals in 34 appearances while on loan.

Vancouver received the Major League Soccer right of first refusal for Córdova from Real Salt Lake in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and up to $300,000 in general allocation money.

The general allocation money includes $100,000 in 2023 GAM and $100,000 in 2024 GAM guaranteed, as well as $100,000 in 2025 GAM if Córdova starts at least five regular season matches prior to December 31, 2024.

“Sergio is a player who impressed us during his first year in MLS with Real Salt Lake and arrives in Vancouver as he enters his prime,” said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. “He fits the profile of a striker we want to have amongst our group. He is a proven goal-scorer in our league, brings size and strength, as well as tenacity in the final third. We’re excited to welcome Sergio to Vancouver and our club.”

“I'm very happy to come to Whitecaps FC,” said Córdova. “I am excited, motivated and 100 per cent convinced that this year we will achieve great things. I will do my best for this family. See you soon.”

Prior to going out on loan to Salt Lake, Córdova played four seasons with FC Augsburg, scoring seven goals and adding three assists in 13 starts and 79 appearances. During his time with Augsburg, he was loaned to fellow German club Arminia Bielefeld during the 2020-21 season.

Internationally, he has represented Venezuela 16 times, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2021 Copa America.

The Whitecaps open the 2023 MLS season on Feb. 25 against Cordova's former club, RSL, at BC Place.