VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired goalkeeper Evan Newton from United Soccer League club Indy Eleven and signed him to a two-year contract through 2022, with a club option for 2023.

The 32-year-old Newton joins the Major League Soccer club after seven seasons as a starter in the USL Championship and is the league's leader in shutouts (50) and saves (478).

The native of Virginia Beach, Va., most recently played 42 matches and earned 12 clean sheets over two seasons with Indy.

He was awarded the 2018 USL Championship Golden Glove award as a member of FC Cincinnati and previously played two seasons with Sacramento Republic FC, as well as a season with both Oklahoma City Energy FC and Arizona United SC.

Newton played one MLS season with Houston Dynamo after being drafted in 2011, which included a loan stint with FC Tampa Bay of the North American Soccer League, before two years with San Jose Earthquakes.

Newton will bring veteran leadership to Vancouver's young goaltending crew, which includes 26-year-old Maxime Crepeau and 21-year-old Thomas Hasal. Both 'keepers suffered season-ending injuries this past MLS campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.