VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps were able to overcome two disallowed goals on Saturday night before finally notching a winner in the 74th minute to beat the Portland Timbers 1-0 in Major League Soccer action.

Vancouver, which won its second straight MLS match, kept Portland (1-4-2) without a shot in the first half, while having seven of their own including a goal by defender Ranko Veselinovic ruled out for offside.

Veselinovic thought he had finally bagged the opener only to have his header called back for a foul on a Portland defender.

It would be up to substitute Brian White to break the deadlock after midfielder Julian Gressel, making his 200th MLS appearance, saw his first cross rebound back to him allowing him to find a waiting White who bundled the goal home.

It was White’s second in league action and Gressel’s fourth assist, pushing him to second in MLS for assists this season.

Tensions boiled over late in the match with Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini receiving a yellow card for his objections to a foul called on one of his players.

This report was first published by the Canadian Press on April 8, 2023.