The Vancouver Whitecaps announced the signing of Andres Cubas to an extension on Tuesday.

The new Designated Player contract for the Paraguay midfielder takes him through the 2026 season with a club option for 2027.

"Since joining the club in April 2022, Andrés has proven to be a key piece in our system and one of the best players in the league in his position,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said. “Andrés and his family have embraced our club and city and we are very pleased to confirm he will be with us for the long term. Andrés has already won back-to-back Canadian Championships and he will play a big part in helping us achieve our goals this year and beyond.”

Born in Argentina, Cubas joined the Whitecaps from Nimes in a $3 million move and has made 42 appearances across all competitions in just over a year with the club.

Internationally, Cubas has been capped 12 times by the Paraguay senior side, eligible to play through his father.

